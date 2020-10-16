No Comments

Jeep Gladiator Gets New Mopar Trailer Brake Controller

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Photo: FCA

A new Mopar-designed trailer brake controller makes towing in the Jeep Gladiator better and safer than ever. With enhanced braking power, the new trailer brake controller gives you greater control on downhill grades. Your trailer and Jeep Gladiator won’t suffer unnecessary wear and tear because you can activate the brakes on your trailer independent from the brakes on your truck.

“At Mopar, we continue to expand our comprehensive Jeep portfolio, which includes more than 500 factory-backed, quality-tested parts and accessories,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA — North America. “Our new trailer brake controller improves Jeep Gladiator’s braking efficiency and maximizes safety when towing.”

The new trailer brake controller from Mopar features a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $299. It is available in the U.S. and Canada as a stand-alone part. Once purchased, the part retains warranty coverage of two years/unlimited miles from Mopar. Alternatively, the coverage applies to what’s left on your new Gladiator’s 36,000 miles/three year-warranty. Once installed, the round controller knob blends nicely into the interior’s design and instrument panel.

Jeep Gladiator

Under the hood of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine rated at 485 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, this off-roading beast can tow 7,650 pounds, a best in class rating for gas towing. The 2020 Gladiator also delivers a best-in-class 4×4 payload of 1,700 pounds. The 2020 Gladiator earns EPA-estimated ratings of 16 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway. To help keep your trailer in line while you’re on the go, the 2020 Gladiator features Trailer Sway Control.

You have seven models to choose from — Sport, Sport S, Altitude, Overland, Rubicon, Mojave, and North Edition.

The adventure-ready Gladiator Rubicon lets you tackle almost any terrain thanks to specific features such as Fox shocks, rock rails, a Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case, an electronic disconnecting sway bar, and locking front and rear differentials.

