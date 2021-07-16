No Comments

Jeep Offers New Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop and More

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop

Photo: FCA

Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar are now offering the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop so you can more easily have an open-air driving experience. Recently, they also announced the expansion of the Gorilla Glass replacement windshield. Both parts are available now for the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler.

Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop

Photo: FCA

This factory-backed accessory is a front-row soft top that you can flip back to let more sunlight and air inside your Jeep. It’s comprised of the same black twill fabric that many luxury convertibles use. Accordingly, the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop can protect the interior from rain or snow when it’s closed.

This accessory has an MSRP of $895. You can add it onto 2020-2021 model years of the Jeep Gladiator and 2018-2021 model years of Wrangler two-door and four-door vehicles.

Gorilla Glass replacement windshield

The 2021 Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

JPP and Mopar offer a replacement windshield for the Wrangler and Gladiator models in case they get windshield damage when off-roading. This part is made of Corning Gorilla Glass, which shares its chemical-strengthening technology with cell phone screens. It also features the same “Easter eggs” included on original Jeep models.

The JPP windshield is resistant to chips and cracks from off-road debris, stones, and more. However, in case it doesn’t hold up, the windshield comes with a two-year limited warranty from Mopar. You can purchase one for the 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler at $645. The base price for the 2018-2021 Wrangler and Gladiator models is $793.

Additional accessories

The 2021 Wrangler with half doors

Photo: FCA

JPP and Mopar offer a number of other accessories and parts to improve off-roading. For instance, you can buy half doors with lower window ledges to have better visibility in the Wrangler. Other options include the JPP tube door mirror kit, tube door kits, door covers, cab covers, the doors-off mirror kit, and grab handles.

Each of these accessories is on sale now. Hopefully, Jeep will eventually make these or similar features come standard on future models, like Ram did with the Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 Special Edition, so you don’t have to spend extra time and money buying them.