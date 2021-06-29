No Comments

Jeep Offers New Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package

The 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the Xtreme Recon Package

Photo: FCA

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Jeep, and in celebration of that, the brand has debuted a variety of special edition models and other updates. Now, to elevate its capability offerings, Jeep is releasing the new Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package later this year.

What do we know about this package?

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package will make its first appearance at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show on July 14, which is when the 2022 Jeep Compass will also be revealed. The package comes with 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, and it’s the first time that Jeep is offering tires of this size for the Wrangler.

“We have been listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers, and now we will deliver this exciting new package, along with an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, off the showroom floor at our Jeep dealerships,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America.

Photo: FCA

Other features in the package include a 4.56:1 axle ratio, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift that comes with uniquely tuned shocks. These enable the Wrangler to have several best-in-class measurements, now achieving an approach angle of 47.4 degrees, a departure angle of 40.4 degrees, water folding of 33.6 inches, and a ground clearance of 12.9 inches. Its breakover angle has also increased to 26.7 degrees.

In addition, you can select a new 4.88:1 axle ratio for the Wrangler Rubicon. When pairing this optional axle ratio with a six-speed manual transmission, the SUV will get a best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio so it can better handle off-road trails.

You can order the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon package now for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Rubicon 4-door models. The Toledo Assembly Plant will begin producing the package in August.