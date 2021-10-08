No Comments

Jeep Reveals 2022 Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon Package

The 2022 Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package

Photo: FCA

At the 2021 Detroit 4Fest that took place in September, Jeep showed off the new 2022 Wrangler Willys equipped with the Xtreme Recon Package. The Willys model is the latest in the Wrangler lineup to offer this package, following in the footsteps of the Rubicon and Rubicon 392 trims, and receives an array of new off-roading features.

What does the package include?

The Xtreme Recon Package gives the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift along with uniquely tuned shocks and anti-lock four-wheel-disc performance brakes. Plus, it adds 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires paired with 17-inch beadlock capable wheels. With all of these features, the midsize SUV can better travel on a variety of different terrains.

The package includes a swing gate reinforcement as well so you can have larger tires on the swing gate. It’s also worth noting that an equipped Wrangler Willys has a 4.56:1 axle ratio. In addition, it tops its class with an approach angle of 47.4 degrees, a departure angle of 40.4 degrees, a water fording capability of 33.6 inches, and a ground clearance of 12.9 inches. Only the breakover angle of 26.7 degrees is not the best in its class.

Photo: FCA

What else does the Willys trim offer?

Each 2022 Wrangler Willys, with or without the package, has a bold design. It features a standard black grille, a black “Trail Rated” badge, a matte black “Jeep” badge, a “4-Wheel Drive” swing gate decal, and a “Willys” hood decal. Additionally, it gets its power from a 3.6-liter engine with the eTorque Mild Hybrid System, delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

The Toledo Assembly Plant in Ohio will begin producing the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package in December. It has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $39,435 along with a $1,495 destination charge, and it’s available to order now.