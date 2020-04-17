No Comments

Jeep Will Redesign the Grand Cherokee for 2021

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: Jeep

The current generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee originally came out in 2010. Although this model continues to be a popular one, Jeep has decided that it’s time to redesign the Grand Cherokee for the 2021 model year.

Anticipated updates for the Grand Cherokee

The release of the 2021 Grand Cherokee is still a long way off, and Jeep has not released many details on the new model. However, it’s evident that the SUV will be based on the platform under either the Alfa Romeo Stelvio or Giulia.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee will likely be larger than the 2020 model and exceed its wheelbase length of 114.8 inches. With a greater exterior, the 2021 model may also have a more spacious interior, allowing you to bring additional cargo and have more room for your passengers within the SUV’s two rows.

The upcoming SUV is expected to have a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as its base engine and a Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 with eTorque as an available option. There’s also a possibility that the SUV will offer a HEMI or diesel engine. In addition, if you want to drive a more fuel-efficient vehicle, a plug-in hybrid version of the Grand Cherokee will arrive at dealerships as well.

For the 2021 model year, you will be able to select a rear-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive, or all-wheel-drive variant of the SUV. You will also likely be able to opt for the Trailhawk trim, which would enable you to go on off-road adventures.

The new Grand Cherokee will also potentially add more luxuries inside the cabin to create a more comfortable driving experience. These luxuries could include more digital screens, new design elements, and a rotary knob to replace the shifter.

Production of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and it is currently set to launch in 2021. We at The News Wheel will let you know when Jeep reveals additional details about the redesign of the Grand Cherokee for 2021.