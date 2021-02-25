No Comments

Jeep Wrangler Boosts Open-air Experience With Half Doors

2021 Jeep Wrangler offers new half doors

Photo: FCA

Newhalf doors for the adventure-ready Jeep Wrangler intensify the rugged SUV’s open-air experience. Drivers who want more out of their off-road excursions or just want to ramp up their on-the-road drives can outfit their Wrangler with the new half doors from Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar.

“The open-air freedom of driving the Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “Now with the latest Dual-Door Group factory offering from Mopar and its full catalog of authentic Jeep Performance Parts, our active-lifestyle enthusiasts can easily push the open-air envelope further.”

The new JPP half-doors from Mopar feature lower window ledges, which not only increase airflow but give drivers a broader view when driving. Drivers in the U.S. and Canada of new four-door or two-door equipped Jeep Wrangler Sport, Rubicon, Sahara, Rubicon 392, and 4xe (the first hybrid model in the Jeep lineup) models can switch up their Wrangler with the new half doors. They just need to access the Mopar Custom shop under the name Dual-Door Group; prices start at approximately $2,350. The new-vehicle warranty of three years/36,000 miles that comes with the purchase of a new Jeep also covers the Dual-Door Group option.

According to Jeep, “A quick and easy swap from full doors to half doors can be accomplished within minutes using the existing hinge locations and the exact same wiring connections.”

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler also offers plenty of features that cater to your comfort and entertainment on the road. Modern technologies such as an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot helps you stay connected while protecting your data. Smartphone integration with the infotainment system is simple and seamless with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Upgrade infotainment systems to the available Uconnect 4C NAV to keep your off-road adventures on track. The system also boasts an 8.4-inch touch screen.

