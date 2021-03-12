No Comments

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Ram Earn Resale Value Awards

2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392

Photo: FCA

When purchasing a new car, chances are you consider what happens if and when you decide to sell it. If resale value ranks as a top characteristic for a new vehicle, check out Kelley Blue Book’s 10 Best Overall Resale Values of 2021. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler, 2021 Jeep Gladiator, and 2021 Ram pickup trucks easily secured recognition. All models are repeat winners.

Available Now: 2021 Jeep Wrangler

“Kelley Blue Book’s annual Best Resale Value Awards recognizes the 10 individual vehicles that are projected to retain the highest percentage of their original MSRP,” according to KBB writer Allyson Harwood.

The models that made the 2021 Top 10 list, including the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Ram pickup trucks, retain approximately 56 percent of their original sticker price after 60 months, according to Harwood. Average new vehicles fall short in comparison, retaining approximately 36 percent of the original MSRP, she adds.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

The adventure-ready Jeep Wrangler earned two awards in this year’s competition, including its 11th consecutive placing in the Top 10 list. This year’s award marks the third time the Wrangler took home the Best Resale Value award in the Off-Road SUV category.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys

Photo: FCA

2021 Jeep Gladiator

It is the second year in a row that the 2021 Jeep Gladiator was a Top 10 contender.

“The Jeep Gladiator has the off-road chops of its legendary off-roading predecessors, as well as their impressive resale value,” adds Harwood.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn

Photo: FCA

2021 Ram Pickups

The 2021 Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and Ram 3500 pickup trucks also scored their second consecutive award.

“Shoppers who choose to buy a 2021 model from one of our Best Resale Value Brand winners can be very confident that their vehicle will retain its value well over time,” said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book.

Available Now: 2021 Ram 1500