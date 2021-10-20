No Comments

KBB Canada Gives Ford Bronco Sport the Dub Over Jeep Compass

KBB.ca says the Ford Bronco Sport tops the Jeep Compass in a head-to-head

Photo: Ford

The rivalry between Ford and Jeep is at a full tilt with the two automakers trading barbs. But past all the Anchorman jabs and expressions of pity for drivers and various other verbal slaps, the product is about all that really matters. And when it comes to the Ford Bronco Sport and the Jeep Compass, the editors of Kelley Blue Book Canada say that the Blue Oval is tops.

Bronco Sport gets edge over Compass thanks to engines, roominess

KBB.ca pitted the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and Jeep Compass against one another in a head-to-head. Weighing the pros and cons of both options, the conclusion put the all-new Bronco Sport a step ahead of its rival.

“The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport wins this comparison,” KBB Canada writes. “Over the Jeep, the newest small SUV from Ford offers a pair of powerful and torquey engines, a bigger cabin for occupants and their gear, as well as the ability to tow more.”

The three pros that KBB Canada tips in favor of the Ford Bronco Sport are some of its best selling points. Ford offers a 1.5-liter EcoBoost standard with 181 horsepower but offers a beefier 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost. Both are more powerful than the Compass’ 180-horsepower 2.4-liter.

Another major highlight of the Bronco Sport is its safari-style roof, which allows for best-in-class headroom. Most trims also offer best-in-class cargo volume behind the first row, and the extra-tall roof also allows you to store two mountain bikes standing upright.

Is standard 4×4 a negative for the Bronco Sport? KBB Canada says so

KBB Canada calls the fact that the Bronco Sport comes standard with 4×4 a con because it means it has a higher base price. However, the base Bronco Sport is only slightly more than the base Jeep Compass but still more affordable than a model equipped with AWD. And, come on, is Ford really going to make a Bronco Sport with FWD? And is anybody gonna buy that thing? C’mon.

Quibbles aside, KBB Canada says the Ford Bronco Sport “can easily handle snowy roads and rocky mountain trails that would have caused most small SUVs to bail.” That’s every model, too, not just the top trim — KBB suggests that the Trailhawk is the only trim in the Compass lineup that lives up to Jeep’s off-road rep.

So score another one for Ford in its rivalry with Jeep. And this one didn’t even require a silly jab in the press!