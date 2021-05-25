No Comments

KBB Canada Gives Lincoln Aviator Edge Over Cadillac XT6

The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring and its 494 horsepower wowed KBB Canada

Photo: Lincoln

The three-row luxury crossover segment is quite the competitive one, and Lincoln keeps making its case for top dog with the Aviator. Kelley Blue Book Canada recognized the bark and bite of the Aviator, giving it the nod over the Cadillac XT6 in a head-to-head.

KBB Canada: Lincoln Aviator gives you more for your money

The editors at KBB Canada hail the Lincoln Aviator as the better choice “from a ‘get what you pay for’ perspective.” Standout qualities that put the Aviator above its Cadillac competitor include superior power, higher towing capacity, and better cargo space.

One of the biggest advantages the Aviator has over the Cadillac XT6 or any competing three-row luxury crossover is its crazy plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring pairs the formidable twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 — which is already more robust than the Cadillac’s V6 — with a nano electric motor. That beefs up the output to 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, blowing the XT6 completely out of the water.

As if the power isn’t enough, the Aviator Grand Touring also has the XT6’s number in efficiency. The PHEV powertrain returns 56 mpg combined and allows for up to 21 miles of driving using electric power only.

KBB Canada also heaps praise on the Lincoln Aviator for its luxurious interior. The Aviator Reserve is the standard in Canada, and that means higher-end equipment like quad-zone climate control and a 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D audio system are included.

The result in this head-to-head is much the same as Kelley Blue Book’s verdict stateside. KBB.com said that the Aviator “makes a more convincing luxury SUV” than the XT6.

