Lexus Takes You on a World Tour with “Journeys in Taste” and “Culinary Perspectives”

Photo: Lexus

Lexus and the luxury travel magazine Conde Nast International have teamed up to present a documentary series, entitled “Journeys in Taste,” as well as a line of e-cookbooks entitled “Culinary Perspectives.” Now in its second season, these media projects are a veritable whirlwind tour of world culinary traditions, featuring the creations of Lexus-loving food scientists, artisans, and chefs. Here’s a look at a few delectable recipes that they’ve cooked up.

Designed to delight the senses

The series debuted with a feature on Australian chef Neil Perry, renowned for his many award-winning restaurants, such as Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney. For the annual Lexus Melbourne Cup, a horse race, Perry designed hors d’oeuvres inspired by classic English finger foods similar to those you’d find at an upscale European racetrack. But he gave it a French and Italian twist by adding prosciutto and a tart, egg-based sauce called gribiche to crispy sourdough toast.

Hopping over to Singapore, the series put the spotlight on chef 28-year-old chef Charles Tan. Though famous for developing many unique gelato flavors — such as watermelon soju and Butterbeer — Tan decided to contribute something a bit more savory when he cooked for the Lexus LS 30th Anniversary event. The young chef wowed the crowd with his tomyum chicken soup, which featured precision-cut tofu that blossomed into a delicate pattern when immersed in hot, spicy broth.

There’s even a dish by Nickolas Martinez, the executive chef at Intersect by Lexus in New York. He created an heirloom tomato salad, topped with a yuzu vinaigrette to help bring out the savory notes in the dish. This fusion between Spanish and Japanese flavors even includes a recipe for an herb-infused oil to balance out the acidity of the citrus-infused dressing.

Want to dish up some of these meals for yourself? Check out Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the automaker’s “Culinary Perspectives” e-book series. You can also check out the series on YouTube — each episode is only a few minutes, so it’s perfect for bite-sized viewing.