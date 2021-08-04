No Comments

Lexus Teams Up With 100 Thieves Content House

Photo: Lexus

You probably know the 100 Thieves content house from their roster of beloved streamers like Valkyrae and Fuslie, and celebrity sponsors like Drake. Now, luxury automaker Lexus is teaming up with these pro gamers to reach a whole new generation of drivers.

Lexus pulls a pro gamer move

Photo: Lexus

Lexus going all in with its 100 Thieves collaboration effort. As a part of the sponsorship, the 100 Thieves Content House will become the Lexus Content House, complete with a Lexus Lounge. It’s all part of 100 Thieves’ goal to market itself as a premium lifestyle and fashion brand, which dovetails nicely with Lexus’ established reputation for high-performance luxury vehicles.

“Lexus sees an authentic connection between vehicles, culture and premium lifestyle. We are thrilled to have found a like-minded partner in 100 Thieves,” stated Lexus vice president of marketing, Vinay Shahani. “Through our collaboration, our goal will be to surprise and delight the 100 Thieves community with innovative content and elevated experiences developed uniquely for them.”

The content house’s founder, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, expressed his excitement for the partnership, and reflected upon the synergy of the two brands. “Both of our brands focus on quality and innovation within each of our industries,” he stated. ”We’re so excited to show our fans our new set of wheels and all the amazing content to come out of the content house.”

Meet the Lexus Gamers’ IS 350 F Sport

Speaking of things designed exclusively for the 100 Thieves audience, Lexus gave the gamers a completely customized, one-of-a-kind model called the Lexus Gamers’ IS 350 F Sport. Fuslie’s Twitch community helped design the vehicle by voting on the features that would be incorporated into the car, which include custom interior lights, glowing accents throughout the cabin, and whole gaming PC built into the dashboard. To christen the vehicle, four members of the 100 Thieves crew played a trivia game while racking up kills in Valorant.



While the Lexus IS 350 F Sport doesn’t come standard with a built-in battle station, it does boast a 3.5-liter V6 that unleashes 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. To learn more about the latest updates to this sporty sedan, check out our coverage of the car.