Lighter GM Platforms Bring the Automaker Closer to Zero Emissions
While it’s common for people to set New Year’s goals of being healthier and lighter, it’s not as common for vehicles to have this ambition. But shedding some weight is the goal GMC vehicles have for this year, as CEO Mary Barra recently revealed during a General Motors Capital Markets Day event.
Tire TLC: Get the scoop on tire upkeep for your vehicle
The process of lightening up
Barra articulated how the automaker is gradually reducing the weight of GM platforms, both to reduce emissions and to help prep certain models for future electric and autonomous variants. “We have removed an average of 350 pounds from each architecture for our new vehicle launches. This has reduced carbon emissions by about 312 metric tons per year,” said Barra.
Several GMC models have already lost some weight, as GM Authority confirms. The current Chevy Malibu is 346 pounds lighter than the previous generation. And the Chevy Equinox and Cruze are 425 pounds and 223 pounds lighter, respectively.
Looking towards the future
Lighter GMC models will help smooth the company’s transition to electric since EV and hybrid models require hefty batteries that significantly add to the vehicle’s overall weight. Having lighter platforms will make GM engineers’ jobs easier as they seek to tweak EV models’ handling and fuel efficiency.
It turns out that for every 10 percent in weight reduction, a vehicle’s fuel economy increases 6-8 percent. Less bodyweight also enables engineers to equip a vehicle with a lighter, less powerful engine, which further reduces the overall weight.
On a side note, this will also bring GM one step closer to its Vehicle Set Strategy. Per GM Authority, the automaker aims to consolidate all of its platforms into just four vehicle sets within the next five years.
Extensive Coverage: Learn more about lifetime warranties
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.