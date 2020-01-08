No Comments

Lincoln 2019 Sales Up 8 Percent

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator was a key to the brand’s Q4 and full-year success

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln has gone to great lengths to revitalize its lineup, launching a wave of new SUVs from the multi-award-winning Navigator to the recently released Corsair. The push to craft a bolder and more exciting new image paid off demonstrably over the past 12 months — Lincoln delivered 112,204 vehicles in 2019, up 8.3 percent from its 2018 total of 103,587 vehicles sold.

Capping off the year was a strong fourth quarter in which sales increased 17.8 percent at a total of 33,355 vehicles delivered. Lincoln SUV sales were up 30.9 percent with 27,430 vehicles delivered — the highest total for SUVs since 2001 — led by the Nautilus at 7,727 sold and Corsair/MKC at 7,549 sold. Sales of the Aviator totaled 6,424, including 2,810 units sold in December alone, and sales of the Navigator rose 14.7 percent at 5,455 delivered.

For the year, Lincoln sold 87,893 SUVs in the United States, a 17.2 percent improvement over 2018 and the highest sales mark for Lincoln SUVs since 2003. Leading this year-over-year improvement was the Nautilus/MKX, which saw its sales increase 11 percent at 31,711 delivered in total; Navigator, which gained 4.6 percent with sales totaling 18,656 vehicles; and the new Aviator, which finished its first partial year on the market with 8,323 delivered.

Lincoln car sales in Q4 fell 19.4 percent with the MKZ down 17.3 percent at 4,080 sold and Continental down 23.9 percent at 1,845 sold. For the full year, sales of the MKZ totaled 17,725, down 10.7 percent, and sales of the Continental were down 24.8 percent at 6,586. Both the MKZ and Continental return for the 2020 model year, but both vehicles’ futures are otherwise murky as Lincoln goes all in on SUVs and electrification.

