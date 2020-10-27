No Comments

Lincoln Lights Up 2020 Beijing Auto Show

Anning Chen and Mao Jingbo with the Lincoln Corsair Black Limited Edition

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Motor Company had an impressive showing last month at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show. The growing luxury brand, which recently began domestic production in China, launched its new “Luxury in Your Own Way” brand positioning and showed off a pair of cool special editions.

President of Lincoln China Mao Jingbo and President of Lincoln Motor Company Joy Falotico kicked off the festivities, welcoming more than 300 media guests and 10 dealership investors present at the show. Jingbo explained the concept of Luxury in Your Own Way as a deeper approach than what other premium brands might offer.

“Luxury, from Lincoln’s perspective, is not superficial but internal. Self-fulfillment is more valuable than external recognition,” Jingbo said. “This is exactly what Lincoln’s new brand philosophy ‘Luxury in Your Own Way’ means.”

To emphasize the thrust of that philosophy, Jingbo revealed the Lincoln Corsair Black Limited Edition, which was designed in collaboration with Chinese fashionista Sean Suen. Suen also drew inspiration from the Corsair Black Limited Edition for a line of exclusive sportswear he introduced at the event. Lincoln also revealed its new Nautilus 2.0T Submariner Special Edition.

Lincoln adds incentive, touts success

Following up on the launch of the Aviator Presidential Card at the Chengdu Motor Show this past summer, Lincoln gave potential buyers even more reason to come onboard. New Lincoln vehicles now come with five years of complimentary maintenance with no mileage restrictions. Ford Motor Company China President Anning Chen spotlighted this as an example of how Lincoln has persevered during a challenging moment.

“Faced with challenges posed by the pandemic, the Lincoln team has innovated, improved, and implemented, achieving compelling success,” said Chen. “Our media friends call it the ‘Lincoln phenomenon,’ indicating that Lincoln has found its direction under pressure and is now on the right track, which will also spur a Ford success.”

Lincoln’s showing at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show was nothing short of a success as well. Lincoln boasted 6.7 million livestream views, nearly 6,000 booth visits, over 2,000 sales leads, and 135 orders.

