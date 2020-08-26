No Comments

Lincoln Shows Out at 2020 Chengdu Motor Show

Lincoln made a big splash at the 2020 Chengdu Motor Show

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company took part in the 2020 Chengdu Motor Show in July — one of the first major auto events held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With 246 members of the media in attendance, the luxury brand went all out to show the full strength of its lineup.

The all-new Lincoln Aviator got a large portion of the spotlight. Lincoln builds the Aviator — as well as the Corsair — at its Lincoln Flagship Factory with the factors of Quality, Intelligence, and Ambition in mind. A video of the Aviator being built at the factory kicked off Lincoln’s conference after an introduction by Lincoln of China President Mao Jingbo.

Following the video, the Aviator took center stage with designer Ji Cheng describing its athletic, aerodynamic form in detail. Jingbo announced a new program for Lincoln Aviator owners called Fly and Enjoy Everywhere: Aviator Presidential Card,” which provides exclusive perks and advantages. She then inducted the first members into the club by giving cards to Cheng, actor Calvin Li, and Aviator owners Liang Yaning and Zeng Fan.

The Fly and Enjoy Everywhere: Aviator Presidential Card

Photo: Lincoln

By highlighting the Aviator, Lincoln scored points with attendees. Wang Kun, vice president and chief editor of Haoche18, said that the Aviator “is definitely a good candidate for ‘SUV of the Year’, with more than 100 luxury configurations showing Lincoln’s brand strength, completely changing the market segment and standing out from all competitors in its class.”

Lincoln’s Her Way Club concept lounge

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln also took the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to women with the Her Way Club. The design concept is intended to provide an elegant and peaceful lounge experience that caters to female customers with personalized services. This is part of Lincoln’s larger Living Luxury in Your Own Way concept.

The Lincoln stand at the 2020 Chengdu Motor Show goes down as a big win for the brand. Not only did the reveal of the Aviator net more than 3 million livestream views, but the brand’s booth attracted nearly 40,000 visitors within the show’s first week.

