No Comments

Lincoln Aviator Tours Schitt’s Creek in Driving Road Test

The 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: Fit for Schitt’s Creek

Photo: Lincoln

You’ve got to hand it to Driving’s Peter Bleakney for having a good idea and following through on it. For his gig with the automotive website, Bleakney recently took the 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring for a spin through the small towns of Goodwood and Mono in Ontario. While those names might not sound familiar, their fictional moniker probably rings a bell: Schitt’s Creek.

Recipe for Premium Comfort: Lincoln folds all sorts of luxury into its new Aviator

In what you’d call a regular two-for-one, Bleakney took a new Aviator out for a road test and visited key filming sites from the Emmy-winning (and, more recently, Golden Globe-winning) show. His inspiration for the trip: a pilgrimage in contrition for having not watched until recently. He even insists — perhaps to himself as much as to the reader — that he’s a good Canadian despite taking a longer route to become a Schitt-head.

Lincoln Aviator GT a ride fit for Johnny Rose

The Lincoln Aviator seemed a natural choice for a Schitt’s Creek road trip, Bleakney writes, because it’s the closest he could get to Johnny Rose’s 1977 Lincoln Continental. Clearly, he wasn’t that far off. Bleakney writes, “While twenty-four years separate these two Lincolns, there is still much in common — namely that both are imposing and awash in luxury.”

Bleakney’s write-up of the Aviator Grand Touring is less about the Lincoln than it is the sights he encounters along the way. He does praise the plug-in hybrid version of the Aviator, with its ridiculous output of 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, for leaping off the line “like a pissed-off rhino.” He also compares the Lincoln Aviator GT to Johnny’s Continental with the Town Car package, noting that the former lacks the period-authentic velour of the car seen in Schitt’s Creek.

But moreover, Bleakney’s road test is mostly a fun little piece of travel writing with some nice tidbits about the locales — including the fact that the location of the Rose Motel is now on the market (listed as “a fixer-upper”) for a cool $2 million.

If you’re a Schitt-head like new convert Bleakney, go ahead and give it a read, order a vanity plate that reads MOIRABB, maybe plan your own pilgrimage, and then queue up that Every Time Moira Rose Says Bébé compilation on YouTube for the umpteenth time.

Get a Load of This Bébé: 2021 Lincoln Navigator adds Black Label Special Edition