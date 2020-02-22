No Comments

Lincoln Wins a Pair of Awards at 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

At this month’s 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Lincoln Motor Company came away with a pair of awards for two of its latest, most popular SUVs. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator was named the winner of the 2020 MAMA Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year, and the 2020 Lincoln Navigator earned the title of Automotive Best Buy among premium large SUVs from Consumer Guide.

The Aviator earned Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year by bowling over the Midwest Automotive Media Association, who ranked Lincoln’s three-row luxury SUV ahead of the BMW X7 and the Cadillac XT6. The Aviator earned a score of 192, besting the X7 by 44 points and the XT6 by 86 points. MAMA’s goal with the awards is to help families shopping for new vehicle make the best choice possible.

“Choosing a family vehicle is an important decision,” said Tim Healey, MAMA award coordinator. “Whether it’s a premium brand or mainstream model, it should be versatile, reliable, efficient, and reasonably priced. MAMA members pooled their expertise and experience to select the best family vehicles from an outstanding group of new and significantly refreshed models and the … Lincoln Aviator came out on top.”

More on the Aviator: Co-stars with Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey in new commercial

Navigator Named a Consumer Guide Best Buy

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

In a highly competitive field of 10 full-size luxury SUVs, the 2020 Lincoln Navigator earned the title of Consumer Guide 2020 Automotive Best Buy for the large premium luxury utility category by offering “outstanding opulence, passenger and cargo room, power, and driving dynamics for its class.”

Since debuting for the 2018 model year, the latest-generation Navigator has earned a plethora of honors including Edmunds 2019 Best Family Car, Good Housekeeping Best Large Luxury SUV, and the highest score of any American vehicle in the J.D. Power APEAL Study.

More Awards for Lincoln: Earns a spot in the top five of J.D. Power’s 2019 Initial Quality Study