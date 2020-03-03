No Comments

When It Comes to Color, Lincoln Drivers Love Having the Blues

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator in Flight Blue

Photo: Lincoln

Blue has been an essential color for Lincoln since its brand revamp, and that integrality has translated with customers. According to Lincoln, around 10 percent of all vehicles sold in 2019 were some shade of blue, but it’s unknown how many of those vehicles da ba dee da ba die.

“Perceived as eternal, the experience of blue inspires trust, serenity, confidence, harmony,” said Susan Lampinen, Lincoln group chief designer, color and materials. “It’s like the endless sky or tranquil sea waters.”

Mmm, those are some good Savage Garden lyrics.

Lincoln lets you be blue inside and out

The Beyond Blue package of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln offers five different shades of blue, each of which the brand says evokes a different sensation. Chroma Crystal calls to mind the look of water and light, Blue Diamond is a color of confidence and trust, Flight Blue evokes feelings of freedom and flight, Artisan Blue speaks to craftsmanship and also the vastness of the uncaring void that is the universe, and Rhapsody gives you the feeling of peace and quiet like what you’d expect before bedtime.

But there’s more blue where that come from. Lincoln Black Label vehicles are available with a unique Yacht Club interior theme that makes ample use of the serene shade of Coastal Blue, and the Autotrader award-winning 2020 Corsair leverages Beyond Blue as an available package for its Reserve trim.



Lincoln, if you really want to take this thing next level, you should consider a Blue Velvet package, which would logically include must-haves like crushed blue velvet upholstery and headliner, a tank filled with some sort of luxurious gas that can be breathed through a mask, and a human ear swarming with ants.

Lincoln trotted out this info to (color) coordinate with the Pantone Fashion Color Report, which reveals PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue as the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. Oh, yes, so, so many of us can certainly appreciate and hope that that blue is truly the color of 2020.

