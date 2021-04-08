No Comments

Lincoln Q1 2021 Sales Increase in Canada Behind Aviator

The Lincoln Aviator scored a record sales start in Canada in Q1 2021

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company of Canada sold 1,428 vehicles in Q1 2021, up 1.1 percent from its sales start to 2020. The company’s SUV lineup led Lincoln of Canada to a first-quarter uptick despite the fact that fewer than 20 cars sold in the first three months.

The luxury brand’s biggest volume seller for Q1 2021 is the Lincoln Corsair, which totaled 481 sales between January and March. Corsair sales are up 4.1 percent from the first quarter of last year. Right behind the Corsair is the Aviator, which delivered its best Q1 on record with a 2.3 percent increase to 360 vehicles.

Sales of the Lincoln Navigator rose 16.7 percent in Q1 2021 with 272 vehicles delivered. The Nautilus rounds out the Lincoln lineup with sales totaling 296 vehicles. In total, Lincoln sold 1,409 utility vehicles in the first quarter.

Lincoln’s three discontinued vehicles — the MKZ, Continental, and MKT — were nonfactors. Lincoln sold 11 MKZ and eight Continental sedans following the discontinuation of both last year. No Lincoln MKTs sold in the first three months of 2021.

Lincoln looks ahead to electrification

Lincoln looks to proceed for the next little while with a four-vehicle lineup and will likely refresh the Navigator for the 2022 model year. Like parent company Ford, Lincoln is looking to continue the electrification of its lineup. A Grand Touring plug-in hybrid variant of the Corsair arrives soon and the updated Navigator should also offer a hybrid option.

Electrification will prove quite the boon for Canadian labor thanks to the new three-year deal with Unifor. That contract, struck late last year, will see the Oakville Assembly complex transformed to accommodate electric vehicle production by 2024. This will pave the way for a new electric crossover expected to replace the Nautilus in the lineup after its production life cycle ends. Oakville is also rumored to be building an electric version of the Corsair by 2026.

