Lincoln Canada Closes Q2 with Strong SUV Sales

The new 2021 Corsair led all Lincoln vehicles for Q2 sales in Canada

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Canada has a considerable amount of momentum heading into the second half of the year. The luxury brand ended Q2 2021 on a 55.9 percent year-over-year uptick in sales, driven by major gains from its four-vehicle lineup.

The Lincoln Corsair is the top-selling vehicle for Lincoln Canada through June, delivering Q2 sales totaling 682 vehicles for an increase of 53.3 percent from last year. Also seeing increases in Q2 2021 were the Lincoln Aviator (566 sales, up 54.2 percent), Nautilus (564 sales, up 59.8 percent), and Navigator (363 sales, up 93.2 percent).

Through June, all four SUVs in the current Lincoln lineup have jumped in sales from 2020. The Corsair leads the way again with 1,163 sales, up 28.2 percent from last year’s sales of the Corsair and MKC. Sales of the Aviator are up 28.8 percent at 926 units after gains in both quarters of the year. The built-in-Canada Lincoln Nautilus is up 29.7 percent with sales totaling 860 vehicles, and the Navigator rounds out the lineup with a 51.2 percent increase at 641 units.

Lincoln also reported 11 MKZ sedans and 5 Continentals sold in Q2, bringing the now-discontinued cars’ half-year total to 22 and 13, respectively.

Though no significant lineup changes have been announced for the near future, Lincoln has its sights set on a milestone moment next year. Lincoln last month announced that it’s planning to reveal its first-ever EV next year, which will pave the way for the brand to go fully electric by 2030. Canada’s Oakville Assembly will play a key role in that, kicking off production on a new Lincoln EV sometime after the Nautilus’ life cycle ends in 2023.

