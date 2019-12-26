No Comments

Lincoln Electric SUV to Use Rivian Skateboard Chassis

The Rivian skateboard chassis may underpin a new Lincoln electric SUV

Photo: © Rivian Automotive

Lincoln is expected to launch an all-electric all-wheel-drive SUV in 2022, and it will likely be the first Ford Motor Company vehicle underpinned by the Rivian skateboard chassis.

Sources familiar with the development of Lincoln’s dedicated electric SUV tell Reutersthat the vehicle, which goes by the internal code U787, could compete with electric SUVs from General Motors including a revival of the Hummer brand. Interestingly, it may also wind up competing against the Rivian R1S, which is tentatively scheduled to enter production in 2021 and carry a $72,500 starting price.

The Rivian R1S may be a direct competitor to the Lincoln electric SUV despite being platform mates

Photo: © Rivian Automotive

Like the Rivian R1S, the Lincoln electric SUV would leverage the skateboard platform. Ford invested $500 million in Rivian in April and announced that the partnership would see the co-development of a next-gen battery electric vehicle on the platform. Ford was a key part of a $1.3 billion investment round for Rivian, which included $700 million from Amazon and $350 million from Cox Automotive.

“This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy – we are extremely excited to have the support from such strong shareholders,” said Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

Per Reuters’ sources, Lincoln will launch a compact crossover around the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022 and will follow that up with a midsize electric crossover by 2023. Supplier sources tell the news agency that North America and/or China are likely candidates.

