Lincoln Achieves SUV Sales Record in First Half of 2021

The Lincoln Corsair is the brand’s top-selling SUV through June 2021

Photo: Lincoln

With six months down in 2021, Lincoln Motor Company is sitting primed to have its biggest year ever for SUV sales. Through June, Lincoln has sold 46,018 SUVs in the United States — up 21.7 percent and good for the brands’ utility vehicles’ best start ever. Leading the way is the Corsair, which stands as the brand’s bestseller.

Lincoln achieved a record first half in spite of SUV sales being down 31.9 percent year-over-year in June. That decrease is largely due to production and inventory issues associated with the worldwide microchip shortage. Lincoln did, however, see an overall uptick in sales of the Navigator last month with the full-size SUV rising from 1,069 units sold last year to 1,235 sold.

All four Lincoln SUVs see sales gains through June 2021

Through June, all four of the vehicles currently in Lincoln’s portfolio have seen increased sales overall. Sales of the Corsair are up 21.3 percent at 13,507 delivered, the Aviator is up 22.5 percent with 11,856 sold, the Nautilus is up 11.1 percent with sales totaling 11,427, and the Navigator is up 40.3 percent at 9,228 sold.

Lincoln has also had a solid first half at retail, seeing a 23.3 percent increase in sales through June 2021. The Corsair and Navigator are leading the cause, delivering retail sales increases of 21.6 percent and 37.6 percent, respectively.

Lincoln will ride with its four-SUV lineup for the foreseeable future, though the Navigator should receive a refresh for the upcoming 2022 model year. Next year, Lincoln will celebrate its 100-year anniversary by revealing its first-ever electric vehicle — the first of four slated to arrive by 2030.

