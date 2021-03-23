No Comments

Joy Falotico: Lincoln Looking at ‘Innovative Silhouettes’

Lincoln President Joy Falotico hints at "innovative silhouettes" on the horizon

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company President Joy Falotico spoke at a virtual meeting of Ford Retired Engineering Executives, where she addressed the challenges of the past year and the brand’s future. The goal for Lincoln’s continued growth, she says, is creating products that feel like must-haves for drivers.

This could involve a shift away from traditional SUV and crossover silhouettes. Falotico told members of Free, “We will continue to look at innovative silhouettes. SUVs don’t always have to be truck-based. There are other ways to look at them, and we are certainly doing that.”

Lincoln is expected to replace the Nautilus with an all-electric crossover by 2024. The mention of innovative silhouettes suggests that Lincoln could be considering something like the coupe-style crossovers made popular by INFINITI, BMW, and Mercedes. Or perhaps that it will take its brand design in a new direction to further differentiate its products.

Falotico notes that the brand will celebrate its centennial next year. That milestone could present a unique opportunity for Lincoln to reposition itself for the future by continuing to evolve its identity.

Lincoln focuses on customer experience, facilities

Lincoln’s vitrine showrooms create a unique identity for the brand

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

Falotico reinforced that Lincoln is leaning into capturing customers at a more emotional level. This includes The Lincoln Way, Pickup and Delivery, and virtual showcasing that has come in handy during the pandemic. These core components of Lincoln’s customer-focused identity were key in the brand topping the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study.

“That’s a real pride point, and it’s a testament to the work that our dealers have done treating luxury clients the way they expect to be treated,” said Falotico.

A big part of that treatment is what happens at Lincoln dealerships. The company has moved to separate itself from parent company Ford Motor Company with a vitrine boutique showroom approach focused on floor-to-ceiling glass windows and more luxurious amenities. A report from February found that brand-exclusive Lincoln standalone dealerships saw higher sales in 2020.

Lincoln is likely to continue to turn toward the boutique model. According to Falotico, the California- and Texas-based Lincoln Experience Centers have demonstrated the importance of similar facilities. This would include smaller retail spaces with off-site service facilities.

“We’re making sure we can be relevant in the future as we see other competitors coming to market with experience centers as well.”

