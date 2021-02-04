No Comments

Lincoln SUVs Score Best Retail Sales Start in 20 Years

The Lincoln Corsair got off to a fast start at retail

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company kicked off 2021 on a high note by hitting a two-decade high with retail customers. In January, the luxury brand’s SUVs saw their best retail sales start in 20 years, riding on the strength of a hot month from the Corsair.

January sales: Corsair takes the lead for 2021

The Lincoln Corsair, still young in its life, saw its best-ever January sales performance last month. Overall sales of the crossover were up 7.3 percent at 2,019 vehicles delivered. Lincoln notes that a large swathe of Corsair sales come from the Northeast, a region where foreign luxury SUVs have historically proven more popular.

For the time being, the Corsair remains the bestselling vehicle in Lincoln’s lineup, eclipsing the Aviator (1,939 units in January) and Nautilus (1,740 units in January). The Corsair capped off 2020 as Lincoln’s top seller, moving 26,227 vehicles for the year. The Corsair helped the brand finish 2020 with its highest retail SUV sales since 2017.

Also contributing to Lincoln’s fast start at retail is the Lincoln Navigator. Lincoln’s full-size premium SUV scored a 12.1 percent uptick at retail, driven by a 19 percent take for the Black Label trim. Navigator sales rose 8.7 percent overall at 1,355 units delivered.

For January, Lincoln sales dipped 12.2 percent with 7,741 vehicles delivered. Sales will likely be down for most or all of 2021 given the phasing out of the MKZ and Continental, both of which were discontinued last year. Sales of both cars were down 60.3 percent in January — or 1,046 vehicles, which accounts for almost the entire year-over-year deficit in January.

Lincoln SUV sales were ostensibly flat at 7,053 units. Sales of the Aviator dipped 9.4 percent at 1,939 vehicles, and sales of the Nautilus fell 1.1 percent at 1,740 vehicles.

