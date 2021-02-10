No Comments

Lincoln Middle East Nets Record Sales in 2020

Lincoln sales were up 11.7 percent in the Middle East in 2020

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company is pushing to become recognized as a global luxury powerhouse, and its success in the Middle East is key to that goal. The focus on delivering its unique brand of premium vehicles and experiences is paying off — Lincoln brand sales achieved a new record in 2020 with 11.7 percent growth.

Award-winning vehicles: New Corsair earns top honors for its comfortable, luxurious interior

Pushing the luxury brand over the top was an exceptionally strong fourth quarter, which saw year-over-year sales increases of 16 percent. Lincoln’s biggest contributor — in more ways than one — was the Navigator SUV, which helped the brand weather the impact of COVID-19.

“Our results in 2020 reflect the resilience displayed by the teams in our distributor partners and their unwavering commitment to deliver the highest standards of customer experience,” said Lincoln Direct Markets Sales and Ownership Experience Director Sami Malkawi. “The year brought along a unique set of challenges, and together we managed to navigate these challenges to not only sustain our sales but even outperform 2019.”

Aviator accounts for nearly a quarter of sales

The flagship Navigator pulled more than its share in 2020, but the same can be said of the Aviator. In its first full year of sales in the Middle East, the three-row luxury crossover accounted for 24 percent of all Lincoln sales in the region. Malkawai points out that demand was also strong for the new Lincoln Corsair, which rolled out in the Middle East last March.

Another key to Lincoln’s success in the Middle East is its branded approach to customer experience. Malkawai says that the company’s commitment to honoring the Lincoln Way positions the brand for continued growth in 2021.

Lincoln’s other major international market is China, where the brand also overcame the challenges of the pandemic to enjoy a huge year. Sales in China were up 32.4 percent in 2020 on a record 61,700 vehicles delivered.

