Lincoln Extends Monochromatic Package Across SUV Lineup

The Lincoln SUV lineup in Infinite Black with the Monochromatic Package

Photo: Lincoln

Last year, Lincoln Motor Company added a new package to its Navigator lineup that was focused on stylish simplicity. So popular was the Monochromatic Package that the luxury brand is now extending it across its 2020-21 SUV lineup, bringing it to the Lincoln Aviator, Corsair, and Nautilus.

“The monochromatic palette is clean, uncluttered, and emphasizes the beautiful lines of our Lincoln SUVs,” said Lincoln Chief Exterior Designer Earl Lucas. “From the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator to Navigator, this option not only enables us to keep our lineup fresh, but also gives our clients a unique option to personalize their Lincoln SUV.”

Monochromatic Package available for 2020-21 models

Photo: Lincoln

Across the lineup, the theme of the Monochromatic Package is largely the same: a monochrome grille and name badge with black wheels. Other elements include body-color mirrors, lower body cladding, and wheel-lip molding depending on the vehicle. Wheel size is either 20 or 22 inches depending on the SUV.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator Monochromatic Package features three color options: Ceramic Pearl, Infinite Black, and Pristine White. Infinite Black is the only color options across the Monochromatic SUV lineup: It’s the lone option for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus and offered on the 2021 Aviator and Corsair. The 2021 Lincoln Aviator and Corsair are also offered in Pristine White as well as Asher Gray. Ceramic Pearl will remain exclusive to the Navigator.

Lincoln will not offer the package on its MKZ or Continental as both will be discontinued after the 2020 model year.

Lincoln touts Q2 sales successes

The addition of this new package to Lincoln’s three newest vehicles presents an opportunity to gain sales momentum through the rest of 2020. Despite an overall downturn in second-quarter sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln saw sizable gains in retail share in the luxury SUV market. The all-new Lincoln Aviator controls a 10 percent retail share and the Corsair owns an 8.5 percent retail share, while Lincoln has a 7 percent retail share overall.

