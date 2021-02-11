No Comments

Esquire Names Lincoln Navigator Best Road Trip Car

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Navigator earned the title of Best Road Trip Car in the 2021 Esquire Car Awards by showing off exactly what the luxury brand means when it talks about sanctuary. Esquire’s Kevin Sintumuang gave the Navigator the nod(igator) after driving one for two months on a cross-country trek with his family, covering some 8,500 miles.

Sintumuang said that the Navigator, which offers seating for up to eight people, is probably the best example of a “living room on wheels.” This plays right into Lincoln’s Quiet Flight mentality and its focus on the cabin as a sanctuary. One feature Sintumuang lists as contributing to this feeling is the available Perfect Position front seats, which include 11 air cushions and 30-way adjustability with Active Motion.

It’s worth noting that Sintumuang also recommends the Lincoln Corsair, perhaps as a sort of first alternate for the Best Road Trip Car title, if you want “much of the same qualities in a smaller package.”

Navigator hailed for ‘immaculate’ quietness

You can hear this photo (or not, because it’s quiet)

Photo: Lincoln

Adding to the sanctuary sentiment is the Navigator’s ultra-quiet interior. Sintumuang says Lincoln with its Navigator creates “a hushness more commonly associated with the likes of a Rolls Royce.” The Navigator’s use of Active Noise Control makes the massive cabin ideal for family pow-wows and enjoying music via the available 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system.

Of course, there’s also a shout-out for the Navigator’s robust driving dynamics and its 450-horsepower twin-turbo V6. Despite this power, Sintumuang stops short of giving the mighty Navigator the title of Best Family Car That Will Get You a Ticket. That honor goes to the Audi RS6 Avant.

Though it doesn’t necessarily contribute to the road trip aspect of it being Road Trip Car of the Year, Sintumuang does have praise for the Monochromatic Package on the Navigator he drove. He says that the Navigator Reserve equipped with the package — which includes a blacked-out grille and Lincoln star badge as well as 22-inch 12-spoke Ebony Black-painted wheels — “fits right in at a fancy resort’s valet stand.”

Just imagine if Kevin Sintumuang got to spend two months in a 2021 Navigator Black Label Special Edition. Then it would probably be upgraded to Bestest Road Trip Car.

