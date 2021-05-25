Lincoln Navigator Finally Navigates to Korea in Grand Debut
Lincoln continues its push to become a globally revered brand by bringing its flagship vehicle to a key market. The newest Lincoln Navigator launched in South Korea earlier this spring, debuting in grand fashion with a gala event at the Ashton House in Seoul.
The Ashton House, with scenic views of the Hangang River, was the perfect sanctuary for the event. Lincoln Korea managing director David Jeffrey and product manager Kim Byung-hee hosted not one but two presentations back-to-back.
The first session was for 73 reporters representing traditional media outlets, resulting in 149 articles and tons of great feedback. In the second, 20 social media influencer-types took photos and videos of the Navigator, generating 83,599 total impressions.
Lincoln Korea SUV lineup is whole at long last
With the arrival of the Navigator in South Korea, the country has the most up-to-date Lincoln SUV lineup represented in full. Lincoln originally launched the Navigator in North America in 2018, and it’s expected to receive a refresh — and, likely, a hybrid variant — for the 2022 model year.
Lincoln expects the Navigator will be a hit in Korea, where the luxury auto market is thriving.
“This new Navigator’s exceptional levels of luxury, comfort, and performance perfectly personify Lincoln’s brand message, ‘The Power of Sanctuary.’ We aim to create effortless driving and ownership experiences to revitalize customers,” said Jeffrey. “In this nonstop, stressful world we all live in today the need to feel revitalized is such a wonderful and valuable thing. It’s what sets Lincoln apart from other luxury automotive choices.”
The Lincoln Navigator is available in the Reserve trim from 118,400,000 Korean won, or roughly $105,000.
