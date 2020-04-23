No Comments

Lincoln Navigators Equipped for Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Michigan

Photo: Ford

One of the most vital areas of need during the coronavirus pandemic is access to testing, and Ford Motor Company and its luxury brand, the Lincoln Motor Company, are working to provide for the people of Michigan. The automaker announced its partnership with Wayne State University, the WSU Physician Group, and ACCESS in order to bring mobile COVID-19 testing to the public.

The Ford X incubator is deploying Lincoln Navigator SUVs as well as drivers from the Lincoln Personal Driver pilot to create mobile testing units for healthcare and emergency services workers. The mobile COVID-19 testing program launched on April 13, and Ford says that each of the vehicles are capable of testing upwards of 100 people per day with results often returned within 24-36 hours.

The testing is provided by members of the WSU Physician Group and ACCESS and does not require a physician’s prescription. Initial testing is taking place in southeast Michigan, but it will roll out to other key areas like Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Battle Creek.

“We believe this work with Wayne State and their coalition to improve access to testing for Michigan first responders is a meaningful opportunity to use our mobility knowledge and resources to help our community during this pandemic,” said Kristin Welch, manager, Strategy & Operations, Ford X.

With North American manufacturing shut down until further notice, Ford has turned its manufacturing capabilities toward producing much-needed ventilators, which it began building at its Rawsonville Components Plant on Monday, and powered air-purifying respirators developed in collaboration with 3M.

Photo: Ford

The Lincoln Personal Driver program has also been put to use in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Drivers have used the Navigator to deliver food, goods, and medical supplies to senior centers and homeless shelters across Detroit and throughout the southeast Michigan area.

