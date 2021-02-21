No Comments

Consumer Reports Dubs Lincoln No. 2 Most Liked Car Brand

Photo: Lincoln

Consumer Reports this month released the results of its vehicle owner satisfaction survey, revealing that Lincoln Motor Company ranks near the top. The American luxury brand ranked second among the most liked car brands, earning perfect marks in three of five categories.

Lincoln earned the No. 2 spot in the Consumer Reports most liked car brand rankings with an overall score of 79. According to CR, overall scores are based on four factors: road test, reliability, safety, and satisfaction. The latter of the four is determined by the 2020 Annual Auto Survey, which this year included data from 369,000 vehicles between the 2018-21 model years.

Scores from the 2020 Annual Auto Survey are broken out into five categories: driving, comfort, in-car electronics, cabin storage, and value. In second place, Lincoln received a perfect five out of five for driving, comfort, and cabin storage. The No. 1 brand overall, Tesla, only earned a five out of five for driving.

Now-discontinued MKZ finishes second for premium cars

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln topped Tesla and several other competing luxury brands in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study released on Thursday. Lincoln finished in the top 10 with an overall score of 106 problems per 100 vehicles in the first three years of ownership.

This put Lincoln comfortably below the industry average of 121 PP100 and ahead of competitors like Acura, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Tesla ranked near the bottom of the list at 176 PP100, and Land Rover brought up the rear with 244 PP100.

In addition to scoring well brand-wise, two former members of the Lincoln lineup also ranked in the top three for their respective segments. The Lincoln MKC, recently replaced by the Corsair, finished third overall among compact premium SUVs. The discontinued Lincoln MKZ ranked second in the premium car category.

