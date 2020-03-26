No Comments

Lincoln Personal Driver Program Repurposed for Deliveries

Photo: Lincoln

As communities all across the United States work to keep up with the challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19, Lincoln is putting one of its pilot programs to good use. Lincoln Personal Driver, a program that allows customers to pay for drivers by the hour, is being deployed in southeast Michigan to deliver essential goods to people in need.

With the help of Ford Fund, Lincoln Personal Driver’s fleet of new Lincoln vehicles and professional drivers are bringing things like food, water, and household supplies to senior centers and homeless shelters throughout the Detroit area. The program started when 30 boxes of food from Focus Hope were delivered to residents of the Walls Manor senior living center in Ypsilanti, and it’s expanded with additional trips to the homes of Detroit seniors isolated in their homes.

New from Lincoln: 2020 Aviator storms out of the gate as the frontrunner amongst luxury three-rows

“This was a rich experience, heartwarming experience, and I was glad to be a part of it,” said Seth Tenkorang, Lincoln Personal Driver. “The smile on the residents’ faces says it all.”

The Lincoln Personal Driver program has also seen the delivery of to-go food containers from French food service Sodexo to Corktown restaurants and the Ford Resource and Engagement Center. Ford Fund and the LPD team will continue to work with community leaders and organizations in the coming week to determine how to best serve areas of need.

“As a Lincoln Personal Driver, delivering groceries from the Resource and Engagement Center to those who need it during this difficult time makes a lot of sense,” said Jonathan Moore, Lincoln Personal Driver. “This was a great opportunity and I am glad to be of service to our local community.”

More from Lincoln: 2020 Lincoln Navigator is large and in charge