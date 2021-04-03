No Comments

Lincoln SUVs Off to Best Retail Sales Start in 20 Years

Lincoln Navigator sales rose 26.6 percent at retail in Q1 2021

Photo: Lincoln

Q1 2021 is in the books, and things are looking up for the Lincoln Motor Company. The luxury brand’s SUV lineup has its best first-quarter sales performance since 2001 with a 26.4 percent increase. Lincoln SUVs were also up 14.1 percent from last year in total sales.

Through March, Lincoln has sold 23,404 SUVs in the United States with year-over-year increases nearly across the board. Lincoln’s largest gainer in Q1 was the Navigator, which saw sales rise 26.3 percent at 4,832 units in Q1. At retail, sales of the Navigator increased 26.6 percent.

The Corsair/MKC was up 25.5 percent at 7,114 delivered, making it Lincoln’s No. 1 seller for the quarter. Lincoln’s small premium SUV also hit a first-quarter sales record at retail thanks to a 26.4 percent increase. Nautilus/MKX sales grew 2.4 percent with 5,372 delivered and the Aviator got a 7.4 percent boost to 6,086.

Overall, Lincoln’s sales were down 0.6 percent at 25,410 vehicles. This largely comes from a 60.2 percent decrease from the now-discontinued MKZ and Continental, which combined for 2,006 sales in Q1.

Lincoln is poised to have a relatively quiet 2021 from a new product standpoint — at least for the next quarter or two. Deliveries of the new and improved 2021 Nautilus kicked off in March, and the Corsair Grand Touring should finally begin arriving at dealerships sometime soon.

The next significant update to the lineup will likely be the mid-cycle refresh of the Navigator for the 2022 model year. Lincoln could also reveal details on its new dedicated EV sometime this year, though production likely won’t kick off until 2024 after the end of Nautilus production in Canada.

