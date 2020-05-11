No Comments

Lincoln Delivers Letters from Matthew McConaughey, Serena Williams

Meals delivered to healthcare workers in LA and NYC were accompanied by words of thanks

Photo: Lincoln

In celebration of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6-12, Lincoln Motor Company is delivering free meals and messages of thanks to healthcare workers in New York and Los Angeles. This show of gratitude also comes in the form of letters from two high-profile Lincoln brand ambassadors: Matthew McConaughey and Serena Williams.

As part of its effort to repurpose idled services and partnerships, Lincoln took vehicles being used by sbe properties in the LA and NYC areas and used them to deliver meals to people on the front line in the battle against COVID-19. In all, Lincoln delivered around 1,000 meals — prepared at sbe ghost kitchens Umami Burger and Sam’s Crispy Chicken — to the teams at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in and New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

“Together, this small act of kindness will help fuel our frontline hospital works and show our support for all they are doing to help us stay safe as we fight against this pandemic,” said Lincoln BCA Manager Gary Olsson. “We know this job is no easy task, and we want to give these workers the opportunity to relax, recharge, and refuel.”

Williams, McConaughey join Lincoln in giving thanks

Lincoln ambassador and tennis great Serena Williams thanks workers with a handwritten note

Photo: Lincoln

On top of the free food, Lincoln delivered words of encouragement from clients, which it solicited through the Lincoln Way app. Among the letter-writers were Lincoln brand ambassadors Matthew McConaughey and Serena Williams.

“We witness your courage today and we will remember your courage tomorrow,” McConaughey wrote in his letter, “keep fighting the good fights so we can all … just keep livin.”

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln has carried out similar actions to help say thanks to healthcare workers risking their lives to save others. Members of the Lincoln Experience Center in California recently delivered meals to workers at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, and drivers with the Lincoln Personal Driver program have been delivering necessary supplies to people in need throughout southeast Michigan.

