Lincoln Showcase Offers Virtual Tours of Aviator, Corsair

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln has launched a new online sales tool called Lincoln Showcase that allows customers to virtually check out the new Corsair and Aviator. Consistent with the brand’s focus on personalized experiences and enhanced convenience, Lincoln Showcase also serves the purpose of keeping potential customers interested and engaged as the COVID-19 pandemic forces most to stay home until further notice.

Lincoln Showcase is the result of a partnership between the luxury automaker and SightCall, a video cloud platform that specializes in augmented reality visual support. When used in other automotive applications, SightCall allows technicians to diagnose vehicle issues remotely, facilitates training of new techs and improving their effectiveness by an estimated 41 percent, and cuts down on repeat repair by 81 percent thanks to AR and artificial intelligence.

How does Lincoln Showcase work?

The new Lincoln Showcase allows #Lincoln clients to book a one-on-one virtual vehicle walk-around with a @LincolnMotorCo expert. Powered by #SightCall, the new offering allows customers to shop from the safety and comfort of home. https://t.co/wzsZwKlomA — SightCall – AR Powered Visual Assistance (@sightcall) April 6, 2020

To take advantage of Lincoln Showcase, you need to schedule an appointment through the Lincoln Experience Center. You can select your preferred date and time, specify whether you’re interested in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator or Corsair, and confirm whether you’re a current Lincoln owner.

According to CarBuzz, you can expect your appointment to last around 30-45 minutes. During that time, a Lincoln Product specialist at one of two Lincoln Experience Centers in the United States will give a tour of the vehicle using a stabilized camera and answer any questions you have.

Watch: How Lincoln Showcase Works

If you want to take the next step, you can then go through with the buying or leasing process online through Lincoln’s Effortless Sales Experience, powered by AutoFi. This will allow you to go through every step of the transaction online, and you can schedule delivery of your vehicle with your local dealership.

Lincoln will likely continue to expand the Lincoln Showcase setup even after the pandemic with plans to add more vehicles down the line.

