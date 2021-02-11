No Comments

Lincoln Says Standalone Dealerships Driving Sales

Lincoln says its high-end vitrine dealership design helps spur sales

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

Creating a sense of separation between Ford and the Lincoln Motor Company isn’t just good for the latter’s higher-end imaging. As it turns out, it’s actually helping drive sales. Standalone Lincoln dealerships saw increased sales in 2020 compared to dealerships where Ford and Lincoln vehicles are sold together.

According to Automotive News, Lincoln says that new brand-exclusive standalone dealerships saw a combined 25 percent increase in retail sales for 2020. Compare that to a 0.5 percent overall retail sales decline for the full year.

Twenty-three new Lincoln stores opened in 2020, and several more opened in late 2019 before the start of the pandemic. These openings followed the relaunch of the Lincoln Commitment Program, which incentivizes the construction of standalone brand showrooms. The program requires a vitrine-style showroom approach that’s notable for floor-to-ceiling glass windows, though it offers flexibility when it comes to facility size.

Lincoln President Joy Falotico says that the program has earned positive feedback from dealers. It’s also leading to a flourishing of Lincoln showrooms — Falotico says 11 new Lincoln vitrine showrooms should open by year’s end with 40 more slated to open in 2022.

New Texas Lincoln dealership sees strong sales

West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land opened in November 2019

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

New Lincoln dealerships boast open, spacious floor plans

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land boasts a lounge-like atmosphere

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

Use of color and materials emulates Lincoln’s interior artistry

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

A new Navigator with Monochromatic Package on display

Photo: West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land

One dealership that sprung up after the revival of the Lincoln Commitment Program was West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land near Houston, Texas. The dealership’s four-vehicle showroom and service center opened in November 2019, just before the first cases of COVID-19 appeared.

But despite the pandemic of the last year, West Point Lincoln of Sugar Land General Manage Chris Poulos told Automotive News that 2020 sales mostly met expectations. Poulos said that the showroom remained open throughout thanks to adherence to CDC-recommended safety policies. He also notes that despite the continued emphasis on expanding digital sales opportunities, in-person customer interactions have been strong.

“There’s a pretty big cross-section of people that still want to do business in person,” Poulos told Auto News. “Even with the pandemic, we do our due diligence and mask up, and clients are very comfortable coming to our store.”

