Lincoln Locks Down Top AutoPacific 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award

The Lincoln SUV lineup with Monochromatic Package

Photo: Lincoln

In so many ways, 2020 and 2021 kind of feel like a Groundhog’s Day-style loop. That holds true if you’re looking at the results of the 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, which see Lincoln named the Top Premium Brand for the third straight year.

Top Honors for Lincoln: New Lincoln Navigator wins Best Road Trip Car

The Groundhog’s Day analogy holds especially true given that Lincoln doesn’t seem to even know it’s a new year. In announcing the award on Tuesday, Lincoln said that this marks its second year as AutoPacific’s Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand. But 2021 in fact marks the third year in a row after Lincoln earned top honors in 2019 and again in 2020.

Lincoln tops for satisfaction in quietness, ride, safety

However many years in a row it’s been now — how long have we been doing this dance anyway? — Lincoln is indisputably the winner for 2021. According to AutoPacific, Lincoln earned Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand again by keeping to its focus on Quiet Flight despite downsizing the lineup.

Lincoln topped all other luxury brands in the 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards for vehicle quietness, ride quality, handling, and safety. AutoPacific also notes that Lincoln got high marks for fun-to-drive characteristics like the lineup’s “powerful yet buttery smooth catalog of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines.”

“Yet another testament to our success, this award proves that we provide an exceptional and effortless experience for owning a Lincoln,” said Michael Sprague, North America director, Lincoln. “Being named Top Premium Brand is an honor, and we are proud of the team for contributing to that success.”

Lincoln likely won’t have made many changes to the lineup by this time next year outside of an incoming 2022 refresh for the Expedition. Next year also marks Lincoln’s official kickoff for its all-electric push with the debut of its first EV. Time will tell if that’ll be enough to help earn Lincoln its third fourth fifth twelfth definitely fourth straight VSA for Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand.

