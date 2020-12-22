No Comments

Looking Ahead to Volkswagen’s Electric Future

Volkswagen has plenty of EV-goodness planned for the next few years

Photo: Volkswagen

To say that Volkswagen has been making a big push for electric vehicles would be an understatement. This year saw the release of both the ID.3 electric hatchback, and the new ID.4 electric SUV. Both vehicles are a mere taste of what’s to come over the next few years. Here’s a brief look at what Volkswagen’s electric future will hold.

Volkswagen’s electric future is bright

Following the continuing worldwide release of the ID.4, VW plans to follow the electric SUV up with two new variants. The first will be a high-performance GTX version of the ID.4, and the second will be a coupé version to be called the ID.5. An ID.5 GTX is also in the works for a simultaneous release with the standard version. Both are expected to release in Europe in 2021.

In 2022, Volkswagen is planning on releasing the ID.7. This vehicle is being compared to the VW Microbus/Kombi, and was first teased back in 2017. It will be released in both a seven-seater and commercial version, and is being positioned as VW’s major new EV transporter.

2023 will reportedly see the launch of the ID.6. This EV will be available as both a wagon and a sedan, offering some variety for drivers. The wagon version was already teased a few years ago as the ID Space Vizzion, and the sedan was teased as the ID Vizzion. Both versions will also receive a high-performance GTX version.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also the possibility that mini electric vehicles might be on the way. A more compact version of VW’s MEB electric platform is currently in development, meaning that electrification could be coming to cheaper, smaller cars. Although still a rumor, these “lite” EVs could be christened the ID.1 and ID.2, and act as EV versions of VW vehicles like the T-Cross or Polo, neither of which are part of its current U.S. lineup.

With so many electric vehicles on the horizon, Volkswagen’s electric future is set to be a bright one.