Maintenance Mistakes Costing You Money

Photo: The News Wheel

Even if you don’t have much automotive knowledge or DIY skills, there are several maintenance checks you can do to help protect your car and save you money at the body shop. By regularly checking the tires, wheels, and fluids and keeping tabs on your car’s electrical system, and investing in high-quality gas, you’ll help ensure your car runs as long and as well as possible.

Investing at the pump

The gas you pump into your car is imperative to its performance. Always stop at reputable stations to fill up but don’t break your budget on high-priced gasoline if you don’t have to.

“With gasoline, unless your car specifically requires high-octane gas, you’re better off buying a lower-rated fuel,” advises iSeeCars.com writer Aaron Turpen.

Ignoring your car’s battery

Most drivers don’t pay much attention to their car’s battery until it’s too late. To help spot potential and costly problems with your car’s electrical system, review the look and health of your car’s battery and it’s connections.

Photo: The News Wheel

Clear the air

Your car’s air filter works overtime collecting and trapping debris and particulates that can impact how your engine performs. Even if your filter is labeled as a lifetime filter, Turpen recommends regularly changing it.

“Rarely does a “lifetime” filter actually last the life of the car. Most air intake filters require replacement about every two oil changes, depending on the climate and air quality where you live,” he adds.

Photo: The News Wheel

Check all the fluids

Oil is only one of the fluids you have to monitor. You should also regularly check that you have adequate windshield wiper fluid, brake fluid, and transmission fluid.

“Pay attention to your owner’s manual and its recommendation for greasing components on your vehicle. Then stick to those intervals,” adds Turpen.

Review tires and wheels

Your car’s tires are a vital safety system, and they take a constant beating from fluctuating temperatures, challenging terrains, and rough driving. To help make sure your tires don’t fail you or blindside you with a costly replacement, examine them regularly for signs of damage, uneven wear and tear, and for improper inflation.

The more attention you pay to your car, the more likely you are to help prevent little issues from growing into big problems.