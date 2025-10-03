Man Buys 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range for $54K, Sells It for a Jaw-Dropping Loss After 48K Miles

The 2021 Model Y Long Range, which was daily driven, came with a range of premium features, including a Midnight Silver Metallic finish, 20-inch Induction wheels, LED lighting, and a panoramic glass roof. The interior boasted Tesla’s Premium package, with black leather upholstery and an advanced infotainment system.

Aftermarket modifications, including wheel spacers, Tesla puddle lights, and console trays, were also added. However, the vehicle showed signs of wear, including seat and trim wear and a ding on the passenger-side rear door, confirming that this was a used car, not a collector’s item. Despite these factors, the vehicle’s value dropped dramatically at auction, underscoring the unpredictability of EV resale prices.

Electric Vehicle Depreciation and the Market Shift

The sale of the 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range for less than half its original price illustrates the rapid depreciation that electric vehicles are experiencing. According to Supercar Blondie, despite being a popular model known for its advanced technology and performance, the car’s resale value was significantly impacted by market conditions and its age.

While the Model Y Long Range had an impressive 75 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of under five seconds, its value had already diminished after only a few years on the road. This sharp drop in price speaks to the unpredictable nature of the EV resale market, where older models lose value quickly as newer, more efficient models are introduced.

The 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range – © Cars & Bids

The Role of Technological Advancements in Depreciation

EVs like the Tesla Model Y Long Range age more like technology products than traditional vehicles. This rapid depreciation is partly driven by constant advancements in battery technology, range, and charging speed. For example, while the 2021 Model Y Long Range boasted an EPA-rated range of 326 miles when new, this range likely declined over time, affecting its resale value.

Furthermore, the release of newer Tesla models with improved features, such as faster charging and enhanced performance, has made older models less attractive to buyers. This technological progress leaves earlier models like the 2021 Model Y at a disadvantage, pushing their resale prices down significantly. The situation highlights the challenge for EV owners: as new technology continues to advance, older models face a steep decline in value.

The interior of the 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range – © Cars & Bids

A Cautionary Tale for Sellers in the EV Market

For the seller of the 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range, the auction result was a painful reminder of how unpredictable the resale market for electric vehicles can be. Despite the car’s high-end features and strong performance, the final auction price of $24,888 was a far cry from its original price of $54,190.

For sellers, this rapid depreciation serves as a warning that selling an EV can be a risky financial move, especially as newer models come to market. While buyers may find themselves acquiring a high-performance car at a bargain, sellers face the reality of lower-than-expected resale values. As EV technology evolves, owners of older models may have to accept significant losses when trying to sell their vehicles.