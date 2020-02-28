No Comments

Mazda Survey Reveals Why Millennials Love Road Trips

Although Millennials have been cited as the reason for the downfall of every industry, ranging from canned tuna to diamonds, it seems that they’re embracing one classic American tradition: the road trip. According to a study commissioned by Mazda, Millennials find road trips to be a fun, relaxing and engaging way to spend free time — they just face a few hurdles that keep them from hitting the open road. Here’s a look at the study’s specific findings.

A craving for connection

The survey tapped the minds of 1,004 American participants, age 23-38, and found that 39 percent would love to hit the highways and go on a driving adventure, if given the time. On the other hand, just 26 percent would rather cozy up on the couch and binge-watch content.

Mazda found that 64 percent of survey participants believe that road trips are a great way to spend quality time with your passengers. And what kind of passengers do Millennials want to bring along for the ride? Well, a whopping 92 percent would choose a loved one over an actor, social media influencer, famous athlete, or musician.

What keeps Millennials from hitting the highway?

So why aren’t more Millennials going on road trips? Well, 22 percent of respondents didn’t think their vehicle was up for a long journey. On top of this, 28 percent aren’t confident when driving under bad conditions, while 19 percent are hesitant to tackle rough terrain.

The surveyed Millennials voiced a few other car-related issues that keep them off the roads. Storage capacity was a leading complaint — 76 percent said their current vehicle lacked the space they needed to bring along pets, outdoor equipment, and luggage. Plus, 43 percent wished for a more comfortable, user-friendly, and ergonomic interior to take the fatigue out of long drives.

“The results of this study show that Millennials want to reclaim the roads and bring back the road trip — but it also highlights how many are not taking a trip of their dreams because of an inadequate vehicle,” said Mazda chief marketing officer Dino Bernacchi. He further expressed that the Mazda CX-30 is the ideal road trip companion for Millennials who crave adventure.

