Meaning Behind the Cadillac Lyriq Name

Photo: Cadillac

The combination of numbers and letters Cadillac has relied on to name recent models is disappearing soon. Instead, the automaker will focus on real monikers for its lineup of sophisticated vehicles. The Cadillac Lyriq EV represents two firsts for the automaker. The first to arrive using the name and the first crossover to run on full electric power in the automaker’s lineup.

The CT# and XT# combinations will phase out, replaced by names ending in “iq.” But, it’s more than just a change in name. The “iq” ending signifies the automaker’s focus on electric vehicles.

Phil Dauchy, head of the global brand strategy for Cadillac explained to GM Authority executive editor Alex Luft, the new naming system “signals that Cadillac is bringing a different type of vehicle to market, one that works in concert with man, nature, and machine.”

The origin of the name Lyriq has musical roots. Dauchy said since Cadillac has the most mentions in songs compared to other auto brands (or any brand) it was a great way to recognize the connection.

The “iq” as part of Lyriq might be new, but the sound of these two letters is very familiar. It mimics the “ick” sound that ends Cadillac and when doubled up in the automaker name and model name like Cadillac Celestiq, it sounds catchy and smooth.

“When you see [the Cadillac Celestiq], its size, presence, and scale all connote the emotion associated with the name,” according to Dauchy.

The first fully electric crossover from Cadillac will be revealed virtually on August 6, at 7 p.m. EST. The reveal comes months after its original scheduled debut date of April.

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac Lyriq EV

The Cadillac Lyriq will utilize the Ultium battery technology designed by GM, with rumors of a 100.0 kWh capacity. The automaker’s new battery lineup ranges in strength from 50.0 kWh to 200.0 kWh, according to Car and Driver writer Roberto Baldwin.

The luxury Cadillac Lyriq EV, designed to usher in a new eco-friendly focus of Cadillac, will boast a starting price of approximately $75,000.