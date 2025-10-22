A Time Capsule on Wheels: Mercedes 500SL Found in Flawless Condition After 42 Years in Storage

With only 42 miles on the odometer, the Mercedes 500SL now finds a permanent home at SLShop in Warwickshire, where it will go on display, never to be sold.

Originally bought and stored away by a private British owner, the car remains exactly as it left the factory. Complete with its original stickers, Waxoyl-coated engine, and sales documents, this forgotten R107-generation 500SL is a rare example of near-total preservation from a period when most vehicles were routinely driven and serviced.

From Purchase to Preservation

The 500SL was purchased on November 30, 1982, for £24,400, a figure equivalent to £87,000 today (approximately $116,700). According to Motor1, the owner trailered the car directly to his home, where it was carefully stored under optimal conditions for over four decades. The mileage stayed frozen at 42, suggesting it never saw proper road use.

The owner, identified only as Mr. Hough, contacted SLShop 15 years ago to begin discussions about the car’s future. Described by the company as a “reserved and proud gentleman,” he had a clear vision that the 500SL should someday serve as a preserved piece of automotive history. That vision has now been realized.

© SLShop

Full-Spec with No Wear

The 500SL wasn’t just stored—it was spec’d to the highest level. The vehicle came finished in Blue Green Metallic and included premium features such as air conditioning, heated seats, rear seating, leather interior, and anti-lock brakes. Optional extras cost £2,331 at the time, now equal to around £8,360 (approximately $11,200).

The car still has its factory-fresh look, with no visible corrosion and protective coatings like Waxoyl still intact. Even the registration paperwork remains incomplete, reinforcing the idea that this Mercedes never made it to the road in any meaningful way. Every detail points to careful, deliberate long-term preservation.

© SLShop

Display, Not for Sale

While such low-mileage, original-condition cars often draw huge attention from collectors, SLShop made it clear: this vehicle is not for sale. Sam Bailey, the company’s founder and managing director, stated: “We are committed to never offering this vehicle for sale.” Instead, the 500SL will become a permanent exhibit in Stratford-upon-Avon, housed in a climate-controlled display designed to protect it indefinitely.

© SLShop

The car will also be exhibited occasionally at Mercedes-Benz World, giving the public the rare opportunity to see an untouched example of a now-iconic model. According to SLShop, the goal is to allow “future generations” to appreciate what they call “a time capsule”—a tribute not only to Mr. Hough’s foresight but to a pivotal moment in Mercedes-Benz design.