Mercedes-Benz and McDonald’s China Team Up to Launch a Truffle Burger and Electric Sedan

The campaign draws its strength from contrast—pairing German automotive engineering with quick-service gastronomy—and from a strategic execution that brings the two under one promotional umbrella. By using humor, visual gags, and in-store activations, both brands are trying to position themselves closer to the young Chinese consumer, a key demographic in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

For Mercedes-Benz, this marks a bold shift toward accessible marketing language at a time when domestic EV competition is rapidly intensifying. For McDonald’s, it’s a rare opportunity to connect a new premium menu item with symbols of luxury and style. The result is a campaign that feels deliberately odd—and effective.

Truffle Burgers Meet Electric Sedans in an All-Out Brand Takeover

The first clue came in the form of a prank: a missing car poster posted by Mercedes-Benz, featuring an all-electric CLA wrapped in red and yellow McDonald’s livery. According to Supercar Blondie, this playful stunt kicked off the collaboration, drawing thousands of comments and shares. Soon after, McDonald’s posted an animation showing a truffle burger being sliced, gradually revealing the Mercedes logo in its layers.

Then came the main event. As reported by Luxurylaunches, Mercedes-Benz released a TV ad that mimicked McDonald’s iconic burger commercials—slow motion food shots, soft lighting, close-up pans—but instead of food, the star was the CLA. The ad blurred the lines between burger and vehicle promotion, amplifying the absurdity and giving it viral momentum.

On the ground, six McDonald’s locations in major cities like Shanghai and Beijing were redesigned into “So Mc-Benz” pop-up hubs. Display cars, customized decorations like miniature burger hood ornaments, and even a limited-edition table setting were added to the mix. Visitors could order the truffle burger, take a seat in a Mercedes, and post photos directly from the in-store displays.

A Shared Celebrity Ambassador Links Both Worlds

At the heart of the campaign lies one shared figure: Wang Chuqin, China’s table tennis champion, who serves as a dual brand ambassador. His existing roles with both McDonald’s and Mercedes-Benz have helped the campaign resonate with Chinese audiences, particularly among younger fans of both brands.

Wang plays a central role in connecting the two brands’ messages. He belongs to Mercedes-Benz’s “New Voice” program, which aims to refresh the brand’s image through local personalities, while also featuring in McDonald’s high-visibility campaigns. This common figure acts as a narrative bridge in a campaign that otherwise relies heavily on visual comedy and social media engagement.

The alignment is more than symbolic. In China’s celebrity-driven consumer culture, the use of recognizable public figures often determines the success or failure of large campaigns. By leveraging Wang’s dual affiliation, both brands benefit from cultural credibility, lending the campaign a sense of unity despite its surface-level mismatch.

Why This Crossover May Actually Work in China’s Hypercompetitive Market

Although it might look like a novelty, the “So Mc-Benz” campaign reflects current strategies in China’s marketing space—where high-contrast, meme-ready campaigns perform best. Both brands have committed fully to the crossover: from the aesthetic execution to retail activation, nothing was left halfway.

For McDonald’s, associating its Angus Thick Beef Burger with the prestige of Mercedes-Benz adds aspirational appeal to its menu. For Mercedes, the campaign offers a rare opportunity to present itself as fun, approachable, and in tune with online humor—valuable assets when speaking to Gen Z drivers in China’s urban centers.

This is not Mercedes-Benz’s first experiment in unexpected branding. The company has previously collaborated with Moncler on a limited-run G-Class sculpture, and with Avatar’s production team to showcase its Vision AVTR concept. But the partnership with McDonald’s stands out for its sheer unpredictability and reach.