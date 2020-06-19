No Comments

Mild-Hybrid Chevrolet Orlando Models Come to China

The Chevrolet Orlando crossover lineup for the Chinese market has added five new variants that incorporate mild-hybrid technology and an array of fresh tech features.

“The Orlando is a functional nameplate that now integrates traditional propulsion technology with electrification for a refined driving experience with lower fuel consumption and lower emissions,” said Scott Lawson, SAIC-GM’s general director of Chevrolet. “It also offers different seating and styling options to meet the personalized needs of today’s car buyers.”

The powertrain found in the new Orlando crossover variants combines a 1.35-liter Ecotec dual-jet turbo gas engine and six-speed transmission with a mild-hybrid system made up of a 48-volt electric motor, a 48-volt battery, a hybrid control unit, and a power management module.

This system can run in five different modes for a variety of driving styles and power consumption levels. It also makes these Orlando variants 9 percent more efficient than ones with gas-only powertrains.

Major transmission and engine parts for the mild-hybrid Orlando are covered by an eight-year/160,000-kilometer warranty.

In addition to this new powertrain, the Orlando is equipped with the new MyLink+ infotainment system. This setup includes smartphone integration technology, an array of OnStar connective services, and 100 gigabytes of free 4G LTE data.

Customers who purchase the new Orlando can choose from five-seat or seven-seat configurations, along with six different paint colors. Sport-inspired Redline variants are available as well.

The Orlando is the second mild-hybrid Chevrolet to go on sale in China this year. The Monza 48V compact sedan came out in May and combines mild-hybrid tech with three different gas engine options.

The Orlando was originally introduced in 2018. It joins other models like the Tracker, Captiva, and Menlo EV that are sold in China but not available in the United States.