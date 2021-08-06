No Comments

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Earns 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

AutoPacific conducts an annual New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey to find out which cars are the most satisfying to drive. Based on the survey’s results, the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross earned a 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award, receiving the best score in the Compact Crossover SUV category.

The Mitsubishi SUV Lineup: Updates to the newest models

What makes the Eclipse Cross the most satisfying?

The 2020 model

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2020 Eclipse Cross had scores that were either as good or better than its competitors in 32 of the 36 measured attributes in the study. Owners especially appreciated the model’s stylish exterior and interior designs, driver’s seat comfort and visibility, ease of getting in and out, and factory warranties. Owners also found the model to have a durable and high-quality build as well as solid safety ratings and features.

AutoPacific said, “This is an excellent victory for the Mitsubishi brand who continues to take sales from the more popular Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Subaru Crosstrek.”

What to expect for next year’s awards

The 2022 model

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi believes it will take home the Vehicle Satisfaction Award again next year with the 2022 Eclipse Cross. This newly redesigned SUV earned a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The 2020 model received the same rating, which is the highest one possible. It comes standard with driver-assist features like Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection.

New features of the 2022 Eclipse Cross include an updated Dynamic Shield design, a hexagonal tailgate, and larger three-dimensional taillights. Inside, the new available 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system now has volume and turning knobs for more ease of use.

Learn More About the Latest Model: An overview of the 2022 Eclipse Cross

Given that Mitsubishi has just updated its entire lineup, the Eclipse Cross may not be its only model winning Vehicle Satisfaction Awards next year. However, it may still find it difficult to beat other more popular competitors on the market.