Mitsubishi Introduces New MiGEAR Merchandise Collection

A Mitsubishi Motors shirt and hat

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

On Aug. 27, Mitsubishi announced that it was introducing the new MiGEAR merchandise collection. The collection allows you to show your love for the brand by wearing apparel or carrying accessories that have the Mitsubishi three-diamond logo on them.

Items in the merchandise line

The Mitsubishi Outlander shirt

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The MiGEAR merchandise collection has gear suited for both exploring the great outdoors and the city. Many items are co-branded with outdoor activewear labels, and two designs were created in collaboration with Dino Perez, a social practice artist in California. Perez helped develop graphic tees, which depict the Mitsubishi Outlander crossover traveling through nature.

The Lancer Evolution shirt

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Other graphic t-shirts and hats give a nod to the Mitsubishi motorsports heritage by featuring legacy vehicles that competed for the brand. One such legacy vehicle is the Lancer Evolution sedan, which earned four FIA World Rally Championship titles in a row and helped Mitsubishi win a record-breaking 12 Dakar Rally events.

In total, Mitsubishi is offering 60 items in its merchandise line, including shirts, hats, sweatshirts, outerwear, bags, water bottles, and additional accessories. These items celebrate the brand’s 40 years in the United States and are available for both men and women.

Scott Smith, vice president, aftersales, MMNA, said, “Our new MiGEAR collection is an extension of the brand, allowing fans to express their individuality and proudly proclaim their enthusiasm for Mitsubishi, whether they’re behind the wheel or not.”

If you’re interested in viewing the full MiGEAR collection or purchasing items, you can check out the available items on mymitsubishistore.com or head to your local Mitsubishi dealer.