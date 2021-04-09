No Comments

Mitsubishi Had Major Sales Increase in March 2021

The 2021 Mitsubishi lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has reported its sales for the first quarter of 2021. While Mitsubishi is still working to recover from the pandemic, March 2021 was its best retail sales month since August 2019.

What were the sales results in quarter one?

The 2021 Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

For the first quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi sold 28,231 units, compared to 35,563 units in the first quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, sales for two Mitsubishi models increased year-over-year. The automaker sold 15,356 units of the Outlander Sport and 6,932 units of the Mirage in the first quarter, surpassing sales of these models during the first quarter of 2020.

In March of this year, the automaker saw total sales reach 14,977. This is 59 percent higher than total sales in March 2020. Retail sales for Mitsubishi also increased by 75 percent in March 2021 and were the highest they’d been since August 2019.

What else did Mitsubishi accomplish in quarter one?

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi debuted the all-new 2022 Outlander on Amazon Live in February. The model’s wider stance and improved fenders give it a more muscular design. Plus, the SUV now offers wireless smartphone compatibility and a 10-speaker audio system along with lots of standard technologies.

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The updated 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross also arrived at dealerships in quarter one. This SUV has a sportier look with a new Dynamic Shield grille and an extended length. The interior offers more interior space as well as a new Smartphone Link Display Audio system.

In March, Mitsubishi launched ClickShop, a 24-hour digital showroom through which you can view the real-time inventory of local dealerships. Once you find a vehicle you’re interested in, you can then make a custom deal and submit your credit application from your personal device.

Now that its new digital showroom and two upgraded models are available, Mitsubishi may see sales increase even further in the second quarter.