No Comments

Mopar Designs Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept

The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept

Photo: FCA

The designers at Mopar reimagined the 2020 Jeep Gladiator as the Top Dog Concept. By utilizing custom accessories and Jeep Performance Parts, they were able to create a vehicle specifically suited for mountain bikers.

An Award-Winning Vehicle: 2020 Jeep Gladiator receives Gold Winch award

Off-road capabilities

The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept replaces the standard cargo box with a unique PCOR flatbed storage system. The driver’s side of this system has an electric hot-dog roller grill stand and a battery-powered refrigerator for grabbing a quick bite after hitting the trails. Pull-out drawers and storage shelves are on the passenger side to secure biking gear. Plus, exterior lighting switches provide more visibility when searching for items.

Mopar added two rack structures over the cab area for extra storage space. Each structure includes a concept exterior task light and traction mats for recovering vehicles. To make it easier to transport bikes, a dual bike rack sits on top of the structures.

The rear of the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept

Photo: FCA

The dual bike rack

Photo: FCA

The battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot-dog roller grill stand

Photo: FCA

A JPP 2-inch lift kit featuring FOX shocks increases the truck’s ground clearance, while concept steel “high-top” fender flares offer more clearance. In addition, 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires and 17-inch JPP beadlock-capable aluminum wheels are capable of handling harsh driving conditions.

On the front end of the concept model, a JPP Rubicon bumper protects the truck and includes a concept 2-inch steel grille guard. JPP rock rails with welded 2-inch steel tubes also defend the body sides, and black door sill guards with a raised Gladiator logo prevent the interior sills from getting scratches.

Interior and exterior design

The truck cabin

Photo: FCA

The Top Dog Concept has a K-9 Blue and black color theme. Custom black Mopar hood latches with the Jeep Willys logo stand out on the concept hood. On the base of the A-pillars, two JPP 5-inch LED lights illuminate the path ahead.

In the cabin, black Katzkin leather seats, the steering wheel, the parking brake handle, armrests, and shifter boots come with blue stitching. The pedals have Mopar stainless-steel covers with black rubber pads for increased traction and a bolder look. To keep the cabin cleaner, all-weather floor mats are also located throughout.

A Reliable Pickup Truck: 2020 Jeep Gladiator recognized for dependability

The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept uniquely showcases how you can personalize your driving experience by adding different parts and accessories suitable for mountain biking or other hobbies.