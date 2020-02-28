No Comments

More Tips for Heating Up Your Garage

Getting through winter can be uncomfortable, especially if you have to complete chores, projects or car maintenance in a frigid garage. There are many ways to warm up your garage including the following suggestions from Family Handyman writer Brenda Porter-Rockwell.

Since there are a variety of systems, ranging in efficiency and price, Porter-Rockwell suggests determining your exact garage heating needs, including a budget, square footage, and weather conditions, before installing or buying any equipment.

Warm-up every step

The in-floor heating system that transforms your cold bathroom tile into a pleasant surface can apply to your garage floor. If you spend a lot of time in the garage restoring and working on your vehicle, this heating option will help keep your workspace comfortable no matter the season.

Keep budget in mind

An affordable and versatile heat source, according to Porter-Rockwell, is a propane heater.

“With a propane heater, you can go big or small, depending on your needs. With this type of heater you add the fuel to the appliance and begin to instantly warm your space,” she notes.

Prioritize efficiency

A ceiling, although valuable design space, often goes overlooked in a home and garage. Electric ceiling panels not only often a good look to your garage, but they also provide an energy-efficient heating option to transform the temperature of your garage. The approximately one-inch panels heat up and cool down quickly, according to Porter-Rockwell.

Supplement your system

If you already have a heating system in your garage but want more warmth, Porter-Rockwell suggests using a portable space heater.

“Depending on how much additional heat you’re looking for, a garage space heater comes in nearly any size to fit any budget. Plus, they’re very portable and readily available,” she writes.

