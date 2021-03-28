No Comments

MotorTrend Gives Lincoln Navigator the W Over Cadillac Escalade

The Lincoln Navigator is outstanding in its field (and in this desert)

Photo: Lincoln

Cadillac went all out to make its 2021 Escalade just all sorts of ridiculous when it comes to luxury, tech, and all the bona fides. But even with so much going on, the new Cadillac Escalade still struggles to keep up with the latest version of the Lincoln Navigator. At least that’s what the experts at MotorTrend said in a head-to-head.

Scoring Top Awards: Navigator earns honors in 2020 J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study

MT’s comparison test pits the Navigator and Escalade against one another in a battle of what it calls retro elegant vs. future cool, respectively. Author Scott Evans notes that both have their upsides and advantages over one another.

Of the 2021 Lincoln Navigator and all-new Cadillac Escalade, he says “Both are the best versions of themselves ever made and are legitimate class leaders. Interestingly, they go about it in completely different and equally successful ways.”

MT hails the Lincoln Navigator

Because the competition was fierce, Evans and MotorTrend handed down its decision based on one of the key factors in the publication’s annual awards: Performance of Intended Function. MT determined that the key selling point of both, unsurprisingly, is luxury. And when it comes to that function, the ruling is that the 2021 Lincoln Navigator still does it better:

“Lincoln’s commitment to design and comfort, and to applying it consistently to all three rows of passengers, rated higher in our book. Doing so while being considerably less expensive to purchase and operate, the Navigator not only does luxury the best, it makes the better case for itself. Hail to the king.”

Should have hired Bruce Campbell to deliver that line.

The new Navigator debuted for the 2018 model year and has largely gone unchanged since. The most prominent update for 2021 is a new Black Label Special Edition. Lincoln should roll out some significant updates for 2022, likely including a Grand Touring hybrid variant with even more power.

More New Lincolns: 2021 Nautilus adds SYNC 4, gets a massive touch screen